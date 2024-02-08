CPI(M) condemns Centre for infringing on the rights of States and using central agencies against leaders of Opposition parties

February 08, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) organised a demonstration in Tiruchi on Thursday condemning the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre on a host of issues.

Besides the cadre of the CPI(M), members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Communist Party of India, the Indian National Congress, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Indian Union Muslim League, the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, and the Dravidar Kazhagam participated in an hour-long demonstration held near the Anna statue in Chinthamani.

The protesters condemned the BJP government for infringing on the rights of the States. They urged the Centre not to “cheat” the States ruled by the Opposition parties in the devolution of funds besides condemning the Governors for acting beyond their limits.

The demonstrators condemned the Centre for “vengeful” action against leaders of Opposition parties through central agencies such as the Income Tax and the Enforcement Directorate. The demonstration was led by the CPI(M) Tiruchi urban district secretary, R. Raja. Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani participated.