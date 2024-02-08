GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) condemns Centre for infringing on the rights of States and using central agencies against leaders of Opposition parties

February 08, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Cadre of the CPI(M), the DMK and other parties staging a demonstration in Tiruchi on Thursday condemning the BJP government at the Centre on a host of issues.

Cadre of the CPI(M), the DMK and other parties staging a demonstration in Tiruchi on Thursday condemning the BJP government at the Centre on a host of issues. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) organised a demonstration in Tiruchi on Thursday condemning the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre on a host of issues. 

Besides the cadre of the CPI(M), members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Communist Party of India, the Indian National Congress, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Indian Union Muslim League, the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, and the Dravidar Kazhagam participated in an hour-long demonstration held near the Anna statue in Chinthamani. 

The protesters condemned the BJP government for infringing on the rights of the States. They urged the Centre not to “cheat” the States ruled by the Opposition parties in the devolution of funds besides condemning the Governors for acting beyond their limits. 

The demonstrators condemned the Centre for “vengeful” action against leaders of Opposition parties through central agencies such as the Income Tax and the Enforcement Directorate.  The demonstration was led by the CPI(M) Tiruchi urban district secretary, R. Raja. Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani participated.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.