CPI(M) cadre, dalits in Sirkali stage ‘occupy poramboke land’ protest

Published - July 07, 2024 08:48 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A section of dalits and members from the CPI(M) staging an ‘Occupy Poramboke Land’ protest in Alangadu panchayat in Sirkali. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A section of dalits in Maharajapuram, Alangadu panchayat, along with members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), staged a protest alleging that dalits in the panchayat lived in congested spaces. The protest, which started on Saturday, continued until Sunday, with villagers and CPI(M) members pitching tents on the poramboke land.

“We have appealed to the panchayat and the Revenue Department several times but they refuse to allot poramboke land within the panchayat for dalits here. With our party members, we have decided to stay here with the people until the issue is resolved. It is perfectly legal to allot such poramboke land to the landless within the same panchayat,” said P. Srinivasan, district secretary of CPI(M).

“Local police visited us and we conveyed our demands, but we are yet to receive communication from the Revenue Department,” he said.

