CPI assails CM

The Chief Minister extended Pongal gift with an eye on the forthcoming elections to the Assembly, State secretary of Communist Party of India R.Mutharasan said on Wednesday.

The AIADMK’s intention is to win the elections with money power. It ignored the CPI’s plea for financial assistance to the people when they were badly hit by Gaja cyclone. The government remained silent when its help was sought by the people who had lost their houses and when farmers suffered heavy losses due to the recent cyclone, he told reporters.

On Election Commission’s proposal to extend postal ballot facility for octogenarians, he said that the party apprehended that things could go wrong since most of the postal ballots cast during previous elections had been rendered invalid.

Assailing Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswamy for supporting Farm Laws, he said the State government was attempting to crush protests by denying permission to opposition parties.

The proposed rally and the public meeting to be organised by farmers’ associations demanding withdrawal of farm laws and the Electricity Amendment Bill would be held as per the plan even if the police refused permission, he said.