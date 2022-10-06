CPI urges hospital dean to address deficiency of services at Tiruchi GH

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 06, 2022 19:39 IST

The city unit of the Communist Party of India has urged the Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in the city to initiate steps to address deficiency of services, including staff shortage, at the hospital.

In a petition submitted to Hospital Dean D. Nehru, the party demanded immediate appointment of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, administration staff and sanitary workers at the GH. Due to a shortage of doctors at the hospital, a large number of trainee doctors were attending to patients, alleged a memorandum submitted on behalf of the party.

The party called upon the Dean to expedite action to increase bed strength, renovate and restore certain wards, ensure the cleanliness of the toilets, procure drugs in adequate quantity, solve the shortage of 108 ambulance services at the hospital and provide quality food for the patients.

