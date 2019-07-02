CPI urges government to solve drinking water shortage

Cadre of the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday staged demonstrations in Tiruchi and other districts in the Central region urging the State government to take necessary steps to solve drinking water scarcity in Tamil Nadu.

The demonstrations were organised acting on a State wide call given by the party.

In Tiruchi, the demonstration was organised by the Tiruchi urban district unit near Anna Statue in Chinthamani. The stir was led by the party’s branch secretary, A. Ansardeen.

The demonstrators demanded that the government ensure drinking water supply to all and withdraw the hike in property tax by Tiruchi Corporation as it affected the people.

In Ariyalur district, the demonstrations by party functionaries on drinking water issue were organised at Jayamkondam and Thirumanur.

In Pudukottai district, demonstrations were organised at Pudukottai, Aranthangi, Namanasamudram, Panayapatti, Karambakudi and Illupur.

Demonstrations were organised in 10 places in Nagapattinam district including Nagapattinam, Keezhvelur, Vedaranyam, Sirkali and Mayiladuthurai.

In Tiruvarur district, demonstrations were held at places including Tiruvarur, Mannargudi, Thiruthuraipoondi and Kodavasal.

In Thanjavur district, the demonstrations were organised at five places including Thanjavur and Kumbakonam.