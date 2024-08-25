CPI urges Centre to protect Tamil Nadu fishermen’s rights

The Centre has neglected the rights and safety of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen, alleged Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary R. Mutharasan in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Addressing journalists at the district CPI office in Milaguparai, he highlighted lack of protection for fishermen’s fishing rights and assets.

Mr. Mutharasan pointed out that the Chief Minister is repeatedly forced to write to the Centre each time fishermen are arrested by Sri Lankan authorities. He called upon the BJP government to clarify its stance on the retrieval of Katchatheevu, an issue it had previously carried on a campaign accusing the Congress and the DMK of ceding the island to Sri Lanka. He urged the Centre to take responsibility for safeguarding Tamil Nadu’s fishermen and to find a lasting solution to these recurring issues.

Additionally, Mr. Mutharasan pressed for speedy completion of the national population census, including caste-based data, to ensure proper reservation and social justice.

The CPI has planned nationwide protests, including rallies and road blockades, from September 1 to 7, to pressure the Centre to address rising prices that have burdened the public.

He urged the Centre to declare the recent landslide in Wayanad, Kerala, as a national disaster and to release relief funds. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting the disaster site without announcing any financial aid, offering “only vague promises of assistance”.

Predicting the downfall of the BJP government at the Centre, Mr. Mutharasan said it would not last another five years if it continued to prioritise “the RSS agenda” and neglected critical issues facing the people.

Commenting on actor Vijay’s recent flag unveiling for his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, he said, “Let him start and run a political party. We will discuss it afterwards.”

