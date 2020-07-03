CPI stir against lack of water flow in irrigation channel

THANJAVUR
Communist Party of India cadre staged a demonstration near the Public Works Department office at Kumbakonam on Friday to draw the attention of the authorities to lack of water flow in the Thirubhuvanam irrigation channel despite the water release in the Cauvery.
The demonstrators, led by district secretary, M.A. Bharathi, entered the Thirubhuvanam channel and raised slogans condemning the PWD for not ensuring water flow in the irrigation channel which serves as a lifeline for agricultural operations.
They also claimed that agricultural operations had been affected in the ayacut areas served by the Theperumanallur channel, Ullur, Pazhavathankattalai and Perumandi irrigation channels as there was no water flow in them. These channels had not been desilted at several places and also been heavily encroached upon, they alleged.
Further, tanks and waterbodies in the Kumbakonam town also remain barren even two weeks after the release of water from the Grand Anicut. They demanded that the encroachments on the waterways in Kumbakonam town be cleared immediately to ensure free flow of water from Cauvery.
