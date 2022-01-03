CPI stages protest over ‘registrastion’ issue

THANJAVUR

03 January 2022

Communist Party of India cadre staged a demonstration at Karukkapatti in Orathanadu taluk on Monday over the issue of registration of names with the DPC.

Leading the demonstration, the CPI Thanjavur South district secretary, Muthu.Uthirapathi, alleged that the direct purchase centre staff at Karukkapatti refused to purchase paddy from farmers, citing non-registration of their names with the DPC to measure their produce.

The paddy stocked near the DPC by the farmers have remained exposed to the vagaries of nature for more than two weeks. Stating that the farmers were unable to register their names online to measure their paddy at the Karukkapatti DPC due to ‘poor’ and ‘feeble’ internet connectivity, Mr. Uthirapathi urged the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation to procure paddy from those who have not unregistered thier names, taking into consideration the problems faced by the farmers.

The demonstration was withdrawn after the Corporation officials and police pacified the demonstrators stating that the farmers’ grievance would be conveyed to the government and a solution would be arrived at soon.