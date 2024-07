The Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a protest near the district collectorate in Tiruchi condemning the recent increase in electricity tariff.

CPI District Secretary S. Siva, addressing the protesters, highlighted the burdensome impact of increased electricity rates on the public and urged the government to roll back the revision.

