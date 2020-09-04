CPI stages protest against ‘anti-people’ policies

CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan and Kumbakonam MLA K. Anbazhagan of DMK distributing pamphlets at Darasuram near Kumbakonam on Friday.

THANJAVUR

04 September 2020 19:33 IST

Communist Party of India staged a demonstration against “anti-people” policies of the Central and State governments at Darasuram near Kumbakonam on Friday.

R. Mutharasan, State Secretary, CPI, who led the protest, said the Union and State governments were adamant on various issues. The Centre was trying to thrust other languages on students under the New Education Policy. Though welcoming the State government’s decision to form a committee to look into the NEP, Mr. Mutharasan indicted it for including some persons, who were pro-Centre, as its members.

He termed the Chief Minister’s recent inspection tour to different districts as nothing but an effort to stabilise his position in his party and to gain some political mileage even at a time when regulatory orders were imposed in the State.

Kumbakonam Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA G. Anbalagan also participated in the protest.