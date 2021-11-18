CPI seeks revision of relief for crop damage

Thanjavur

18 November 2021 19:47 IST

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has exhorted the State government to revise the relief for the crop damage suffered by the farmers due to the recent rains and also to extend financial assistance to farm labourers.

Talking to reporters in Thanjavur on Thursday, CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan contended that the relief announced as assistance to farmers who have lost their paddy crop in the recent rains would not be sufficient to compensate the money spent by the cultivators to raise the crop.

Further, the provision of inputs worth ₹6,083 per hectare towards the loss of transplanted samba crop would also be of no help to the farmers, he added.

Hence, he urged the government to increase the relief to ₹30,000 per acre and also increase the input cost compensation amount considerably.

Claiming that the financial position of farm labourers was also affected to a great extent in the recent rains, Mr.Mutharasan demanded a sum of ₹10,000 per family of labourers as relief. He also called upon the government to initiate steps on a war footing to rebuild the damaged group houses allotted to the farm labourers.

Earlier, Mr.Mutharasan chaired the meeting of his party’s state executive committee and district secretaries where a resolution urging the Central government to release the funds demanded by the Tamil Nadu government to carry out the flood relief measures.

Another resolution sought the ouster of the police officer allegedly involved in ‘ganja’ smuggling, which also formed the base for the brutal murder of CPI party functionary, Natesha.Thamizharvan of Needamangalam recently.