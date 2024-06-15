GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI seeks proper distribution of PDS goods in Thanjavur district

Published - June 15, 2024 06:05 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur Union Committee of the Communist Party of India, Thanjavur South District, has condemned the irregularities in the distribution of ration goods in the district.

According to a party release, the Committee members who assembled at the party office on the East Raja Veedhi on June 15 deplored the pathetic situation of the ration cardholders who have been denied the goods such as palmolien, cereals, wheat, and kerosene oil.

Claiming that these essential goods were not being issued to family cardholders regularly, the CPI regretted that the taluk supply office staff and officials were not monitoring the distribution of rations to the cardholders or conducting surprise checks at the PDS outlets.

The deplorable situation of school and college students who depend on the public transport system to commute between their residences and educational institutions was discussed at the meeting. The committee called upon the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, to operate an adequate number of buses for the benefit of the students, the release said.

