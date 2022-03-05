CPI protests selection of DMK councillor as vice chairperson of Keeramangalam Town Panchayat

Says it was violation of coalition dharma

A section of Communist Party of India (CPI) cadre staged a demonstration at Keeramangalam town expressing their opposition to the DMK councillors action of selecting their partyman to the post of vice chairperson to the Keeramangalam Town Panchayat during the indirect election held on Friday. The DMK high command had allotted the post of vice chairman to its alliance partner CPI.

The CPI councillor elected from the 11th ward T. Muthamil Selvi was the party candidate for the vice chairperson’s post. The DMK, which had elected its councillor Sivakumar as the chairman unanimously, had bagged 10 out of the 15 wards. The CPI, CPI-M and the Congress had won in one ward each, while independents were elected from two wards. Police sources said instead of giving the post to CPI councillor, the DMK councillors elected Tamizhselvan who got 11 votes, while Muthamil Selvi polled only four votes .

Opposing the action of the DMK councillors, a section of CPI members led by the party’s district secretary M. Madhavan staged a demonstration in front of the Keeramangalam bus stand stating that the DMK councillors action amounted to violation of coalition dharma. They urged DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intervene in this issue and sought the resignation of the DMK councillor as the vice chairperson.

Meanwhile, a DMK candidate who was elected from ward 7 in Ponnamaravathi Town Panchayat contested as a rebel candidate and was elected as vice chairman in the indirect election held on Friday. The DMK had announced Bhuvaneswari who was elected from ward 6 as its candidate for the post of vice chairman. However, K.Venkatesh contested the indirect election and polled eight votes defeating Bhuvaneswari who polled six votes. Sundari Alagappan was unanimously elected chairman of the town panchayat, said police sources.

Meanwhile, DMK councillors R. Anand and S. Thilagavathy were elected unopposed for the post of chairperson of Aranthangi and Pudukottai municipalities respectively. Mr. Anand was elected from ward 8 in Aranthangi municipality and Thilagavathy from ward 25 in Pudukottai municipality. DMK councillors elected as chairman/ chairperson of different Town Panchayats are as follows: M. Rasi ( Alangudi); M. Marikannu (Arimalam); V. Sakunthala (Ilupur); Murugesan (Karambakudi); K.C. Sivakumar ( Keeramangalam); Jeyameera (Keeranur) and A. Sundari (Ponnamaravathi).

In Perambalur district, R. Ambika (DMK) was elected chairperson of the Perambalur municipality. R. Sangeetha, Valliamai, Backialakshmi and Jahir Hussain - all from DMK - were elected as chairperson of Kurumbalur, Arumbavur, Poolambadi and Labbaikudikadu Town Panchayats.