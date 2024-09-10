CPI protests exploitation of water sources for commercial activities in Thanjavur district

The Thanjavur North district unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) has opposed the encroachment of water bodies and exploitation of groundwater potential for commercial activity in the district.

The party alleged that the district administration remained a mute spectator to business entities encroaching upon irrigation bodies such as Theperumanallur, Ullur, Thirubhuvanam and Irratai channels, among others, passing through Kumbakonam Town and constructing huge buildings, which blocked the flow of water for irrigation and groundwater recharging.

It criticised the district administration and Kumbakonam Corporation for issuing eviction notices to poor people residing on Swamimalai Road, Mela Cauvery area, for more than five decades with valid ‘patta’, electricity and water connections, claiming that the residents had encroached the water bodies/courses.

A protest demonstration was organised by the CPI Thanjavur North district unit at Kumbakonam on Tuesday demanding the withdrawal of the eviction notices issued to the residents and action against the business/corporate entities that had deliberately encroached the water courses passing through the town.

Meanwhile, members of AITUC Thanjavur District Unit, affiliated to CPI, in association with the constituent parties of the ruling DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu such as the Indian Union Muslim League and Congress submitted a memorandum to Thanjavur Mayor S. Ramanathan on Tuesday demanding the closure of a drinking water bottling plant in Ward 47.

In the memorandum, they claimed that the drinking water bottling plant had sunk bore wells up to 5,000 feet and extracted huge quantity of groundwater for its business.

The groundwater availability in the domestic bore wells sunk by residents of Mullai Nagar, Visalatchi Nagar, Subramaniyapuram, Kumar Postal Colony, Kamala Nagar, Rathna Colony, Bharathiyar Nagar, Servai Nagar, Upparikkai and other areas in Ward 47 was affected severely.