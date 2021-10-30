CPI organises demonstrations

30 October 2021 18:10 IST

THANJAVUR

Cadre of the Communist Party of India staged demonstrations protesting the increasing retail price of fuel in Thanjavur on Saturday.

While two-wheelers were toed by bullock carts in the demonstration organised by the Ammapettai Union in Thanjavur district, a cycle rally was organised by the Mannargudi unit of the party at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district

The bullock cart-towed motorcycles moved around the main thoroughfares at Ammapettai where the LPG domestic gas cylinder was also carried on a bier by the demonstrators led by the CPI Ammapettai union secretary R.Senthilkumar.

At Mannargudi the cycle rally which commenced from near the `Keezhapalam’ area wended its way through important streets before culminating near the Head Post Office where the demonstrators led by party’s State Executive Committee member Vai.Selvaraj raised slogans condemning the price hike.

At the demonstration near Thanjavur railway station, the agitators said the subsidy for LPG cylinder which was credited as ₹ 267 per refill earlier had now been reduced to ₹ 26.43 per refill.