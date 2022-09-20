CPI opposes setting-up of TASMAC outlet

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR
September 20, 2022 08:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Photograph used for representational purposes only. B

ADVERTISEMENT

The Communist Party of India has opposed the setting-up of a TASMAC retail outlet at Ambedkar Colony at Veppankadu in Pattukottai taluk alleging that it would destroy tranquillity in the area.

In a memorandum submitted to Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver here on Monday, the CPI Pattukottai union secretary Bhoobesh Gupta regretted that the shop had been constructed overlooking the objections raised by the local people at the commencement of the project itself.

If the shop were to come up as planned, it would disturb the peaceful environment of Ambedkar Colony as TASMAC customers would convert the area into an open bar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The movement of Ambedkar Colony people, the majority of whom were daily wage workers, and the safety of school and college girls and young women of the colony would become questionable, he feared.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He also warned that the party would stage a massive demonstration if the TASMAC administration went ahead with its proposal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app