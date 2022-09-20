CPI opposes setting-up of TASMAC outlet

The Communist Party of India has opposed the setting-up of a TASMAC retail outlet at Ambedkar Colony at Veppankadu in Pattukottai taluk alleging that it would destroy tranquillity in the area.

In a memorandum submitted to Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver here on Monday, the CPI Pattukottai union secretary Bhoobesh Gupta regretted that the shop had been constructed overlooking the objections raised by the local people at the commencement of the project itself.

If the shop were to come up as planned, it would disturb the peaceful environment of Ambedkar Colony as TASMAC customers would convert the area into an open bar.

The movement of Ambedkar Colony people, the majority of whom were daily wage workers, and the safety of school and college girls and young women of the colony would become questionable, he feared.

He also warned that the party would stage a massive demonstration if the TASMAC administration went ahead with its proposal.