CPI opposes move to build commercial complex and fish market in Thanjavur’s East Rampart area

December 27, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Communist Party of India, Thanjavur South District Unit, opposed the Thanjavur Corporation’s proposal to set up a commercial complex and fish market abutting the moat near the Vellaipillaiyar Temple junction in the East Rampart area.

In a resolution passed at the District Committee meeting held here on December 27, the Committee pointed out that while residential and other encroachments along the moat were evicted in the recent past, the civic body announced that the eviction exercise was necessitated because of the proposal to revive the moat and convert it as a leisure spot with park and boating facility under the Smart City Programme, sponsored by the Union government.

Claiming that spending the money earmarked for a particular project under the Smart City Programme for a different purpose would not be acceptable, the CPI Thanjavur District Committee urged the civic body to drop the proposal of setting up a commercial complex and fish market at the site retrieved from the ‘encroachers’.

In case the civic body had now realized that it would not be feasible to implement the ‘leisure spot’ project along the moat, it should construct residential flats on the ‘retrieved land’ and accommodate the families who were forcibly evicted from near the moat on the West and South Rampart areas.

Similarly, the old building and vacant space retrieved by the civic body from a Club should be converted into a civic body-run competitive examinations training centre instead of handing over the possession of the building to the Tamil Nadu Police Department, the Committee added.