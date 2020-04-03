CPI office premises offered for COVID-19 prevention exercise

THANJAVUR

The Communist Party of India, Thanjavur district unit, has offered a portion of its office premises in Thanjavur town for COVID-19 prevention activities.

In a letter to the Collector, M. Govinda Rao through e-mail and WhatsApp, the CPI district secretary, M.A. Bharathi, and the general secretary, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation AITUC union, C. Chandrakumar, have stated that the district administration could utilise the 3,000 square feet space available in the CPI district office and TNCSC AITUC union office building on the East Raja Veedhi, Thanjavur, for the activities relating to the COVID-19 prevention exercise.