Tiruchirapalli

CPI office premises offered for COVID-19 prevention exercise

THANJAVUR

The Communist Party of India, Thanjavur district unit, has offered a portion of its office premises in Thanjavur town for COVID-19 prevention activities.

In a letter to the Collector, M. Govinda Rao through e-mail and WhatsApp, the CPI district secretary, M.A. Bharathi, and the general secretary, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation AITUC union, C. Chandrakumar, have stated that the district administration could utilise the 3,000 square feet space available in the CPI district office and TNCSC AITUC union office building on the East Raja Veedhi, Thanjavur, for the activities relating to the COVID-19 prevention exercise.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2020 6:49:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/cpi-office-premises-offered-for-covid-19-prevention-exercise/article31249746.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY