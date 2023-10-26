ADVERTISEMENT

CPI (M) urges govt. to retrieve depositors’ money

October 26, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration here on Thursday, urging the State government and the police to take necessary steps to retrieve huge amount of money belonging to the depositors who were allegedly cheated by Pranav Jewellers and other finance firms.

The demonstration, held in front of the Collectorate, was led by the party’s urban district secretary Raja. The demonstrators urged the government and the police to identify and arrest those who had collaborated in cheating the depositors. Around 60 party members took part in the demonstration, said police sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US