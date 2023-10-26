HamberMenu
CPI (M) urges govt. to retrieve depositors’ money

October 26, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration here on Thursday, urging the State government and the police to take necessary steps to retrieve huge amount of money belonging to the depositors who were allegedly cheated by Pranav Jewellers and other finance firms.

The demonstration, held in front of the Collectorate, was led by the party’s urban district secretary Raja. The demonstrators urged the government and the police to identify and arrest those who had collaborated in cheating the depositors. Around 60 party members took part in the demonstration, said police sources.

