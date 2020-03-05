CPI-M to besiege Secretariat on Monday

05 March 2020 19:09 IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will lay siege to the State Secretariat at Chennai on Monday to press the Tamil Nadu government to pass a resolution opposing the Citizen (Amendment) Act and declare that the National Register of Citizen and National Population Registry enumerations will not be taken up in the State, according to K. Balakrishnan, State Secretary, CPI-M.

Disclosing this to reporters at Tiruvarur after convening the party’s Tiruvarur district committee meeting, Mr. Balakrishnan also urged the State Government to enact a legislation in the ongoing Assembly session itself to provide land ownership to people residing on Hindu temple lands.

Condemning the attempt to bring more Hindu temples in Tamil Nadu under the control of Archaeological Survey of India, Mr. Balakrishnan said it was an attempt by the Union government to intrude into the administrative domain of the State.

Referring to a survey with regard to incidents of students committing suicides in the country between 2014 to 2018, Mr. Balakrishnan claimed that Tamil Nadu stood second in the list. The Tamil Nadu government should form a committee of educationists to check the tendency among students to commit suicide. He also urged the State government to procure paddy from farmers without any condition.