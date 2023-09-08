CPI (M) stage protest condemning rise in prices of essential commodities, increasing unemployment

September 08, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - TIRUCHI

Several Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre were arrested in Tiruchi and in other districts in the central region on Thursday after they staged road roko agitations and rail roko stirs condemning the BJP-led Central government for the rise in the prices of essential commodities and increasing unemployment and in support of their demands.

The protesting CPI (M) members demanded the Centre to take steps to curb inflation in the interests of the common public, create job opportunities with social security and increase the allocation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme among others.

In Tiruchi City, a group of over 400 CPI (M) cadres were arrested after they staged a road roko agitation at the Head Post Office signal. The members led by the CPI (M) urban district secretary Raja assembled near the BSNL office from where they took out a procession up to Head Post Office signal where they resorted to the road roko agitation for some time. The protesting party members were arrested and kept in a wedding hall, said police sources. Elsewhere in Tiruchi district, the agitations were held at Manapparai, Tiruverumbur, Kollidam and Thuraiyur in which more than 400 cadre were arrested.

Road roko stirs were organised at six centres in Pudukottai district: Pudukottai, Aranthangi, Alangudi, Ponnamaravathi, Gandarvakottai and Illupur. Over 1,900 CPI(M) members were arrested. Agitations were held at Andimadam, Jayamkondam, T.Palur and Ariyalur in Ariyalur district and at Perambalur, Padalur and Kunnam in Perambalur district. In Karur district, the road roko agitations were held at Karur and Kulithalai

In Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts, a section of CPI (M) cadre resorted to rail roko agitations at Nagapattinam Town and Mayiladuthurai stations. The party members indulged in road roko agitations at eight places in Nagapattinam district and two places in Mayiladuthurai district leading to the arrest of over 1,000 party members in both districts, said police sources.

