CPI (M) leader U. Vasuki slams T.N. government’s “anti-people measures”

April 20, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Central Committee member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), U.Vasuki, on Thursday, slammed the “anti-people” measures of the Tamil Nadu government.

Addressing the media in Thanjavur, Ms. Vasuki listed several issues faced by the people when asked to evaluate the performance of the present State government. Though she said it would not be apt to judge the performance of the government since it had not completed even half of its tenure as yet, she claimed that the CPI(M) had never hesitated to oppose “misdeeds” such as proposing an enactment to the labour-related law dealing with the working hours of employees, incidents of human rights violations and police high-handedness.

“In view of the strong opposition from Left parties, the proposal to club multiple domestic power connections that came under one premises was dropped”, she said. She also made a dig at the government’s ambition to make sanitary workers entrepreneurs by motivating them to invest in the purchase of the latest underground sewage cleaning equipment with bank loans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the unsolved grievances of sugarcane cultivators attached to a private sugar mill in Thirumandangudi in Thanjavur district, she called upon the Minister in charge of Thanjavur district, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and the Agriculture Secretary to find a lasting solution to the issues raised by the farmers as quickly as possible.

Ms. Vasuki also demanded a ‘white paper’ from the Thanjavur Corporation with respect to the implementation of the Central government-sponsored Smart City Project.

With regard to the Internal Complaints Committees constituted to prevent the sexual harassment of women at workplaces, she said it was a matter of regret that the composition of members of these committees has turned out to be a stumbling block in rendering justice to affected women in some institutions.

Turning her ire on the Central government, Ms. Vasuki condemned the slashing of subsidies for food and urea and the reduction in the budgetary allocation for the MNREGS. She also condemned the Union government for using the offices of the Governors as avenues to achieve its “ambitions”.