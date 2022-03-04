CPI (M) councillor’s house in Tiruvarur attacked

Special Correspondent March 04, 2022 14:53 IST

Special Correspondent March 04, 2022 14:53 IST

Police are investigating a complaint from the family of the councillor that states petrol bombs were hurled at the house

Police are investigating a complaint from the family of the councillor that states petrol bombs were hurled at the house

The Thiruthuraipoondi police are investigating a complaint of a petrol bomb attack on the house of Eswari, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) municipal councillor in Thiruthuraipoondi on Friday. The police received a complaint from the family of Eswari, stating that some unidentified persons threw “petrol bombs” on their house in the early hours of Friday, and escaped in unidentified vehicles. Subsequently, the police visited the scene of crime and collected evidence, sources said.



Our code of editorial values