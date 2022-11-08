CPI (M) cadre stage protest demanding closure of TASMAC outlet

The Hindu Bureau PUDUKOTTAI
November 08, 2022 20:28 IST

Twenty-seven CPI (M) members were detained after they attempted to lock a TASMAC outlet functioning at Palaniyappa Corner in Pudukottai town on Tuesday and demanded its permanent closure. The party cadre resorted to the agitation as there was no action on their repeated representations seeking the closure of the TASMAC outlet - the functioning of which posed a nuisance to the general public in that area.

A group of CPI (M) cadre led by the party’s town secretary Solaiyappan besieged the outlet demanding its closure. Police personnel put up barricades in front of the shop to prevent the protesting cadre from entering. The cadre sat in front of the outlet and raised slogans. They were taken into custody and later released.  

