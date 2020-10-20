CPI (M) cadre stage demo seeking dismissal of Surappa

Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre staged a demonstration in front of Anna University’s Regional Office here on Tuesday seeking the dismissal of Anna University Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa for ‘unilaterally’ acting and backing the Central Government’s move to bring the Anna University under its control in the guise of according ‘Institute of Eminence’ status.

The protestors also urged the Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to immediately accord his consent for giving 7.50% reservation to rural government school students in medical admission.

The protestors, led by the party’s Tirunelveli district secretary K. G. Bhaskaran said the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, who was hand-picked by the Governor ‘for his connections with right wing groups’, had been functioning in an ‘autocratic manner’ ever since he assumed office. When the Union Government decided to bring the Anna University under its control with the ulterior motive of denying reservations to students from the Backward Community, a proposal on offering ‘Institute of Eminence’ status to the University was sent for which the State Government had to ensure the allocation of ₹1,500 crore over a period of five years as its share.

However, without consulting the Tamil Nadu Government, Prof. Surappa had written to the Union Government saying that the Anna University itself had the ability to mobilise this fund to get the ‘Institute of Eminence’ status. Instead of seeking permission from the Tamil Nadu Government, which founded the Anna University, for allocation of funds for the development of the world-renowned institution, he was functioning in an “unilateral manner” for facilitating the Centre’s “ulterior motive” of bringing Anna University under its control in every aspect.

The protestors also alleged that the proposed division of Anna University would seriously affect its standards and deny reservation to students.

They also condemned the ‘attitude’ of Tamil Nadu Governor for indefinitely delaying his nod for the State Government’s decision to give 7.50% reservation to the rural students in medical admission.

In the agitation organised at Chidambara Nagar bus stop in Thoothukudi, good number of CPI (M) cadre, led by district secretary Arjunan, participated.