CPI (M) cadre assist COVID-19 patients

18 May 2021 19:46 IST

THANJAVUR

A dozen members of the Communist Party of India (Marxists), Thanjavur district unit, have been deputed by the party to serve the COVID-19 infected patients convalescing at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

According to a party statement, the cadres were divided into two groups to assist the patients on how to get the samples tested for novel coronavirus infection and to complete the other tests such as CT scan as the patients found it difficult to locate the testing centres within the hospital complex.

The party cadres render their service between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Thanjavur district secretary, Communist Party of India (Marxist), G. Neelamegam urged the State government to ensure supply of adequate number of beds with oxygen for treatment at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and at the Government District Headquarters Hospital, Kumbakonam.

The CPI (M) also called for provision of oxygen beds at the Taluk Headquarters Hospitals also in Thanjavur district.

Claiming that the anticipated third wave of novel coronavirus might be severe, he urged the State government to expand and enhance the healthcare facilities in the district to save the people.

Meanwhile, the district administration has dedicated two 'oxygen buses' of Thamarai International School, Thanjavur, for serving COVID-19 positive cases.

Collector, M. Govinda Rao said that the `oxygen buses’ would be used to transport COVID-19 positive cases from the screening centres or from their respective places to the hospitals and used as standby oxygen support facility at the hospitals till the patients get the oxygen beds allocated to them.