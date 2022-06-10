CPI leader for unity among ‘secular’ forces to break BJP-RSS hold

All “secular forces” would have to unite if the country is to continue as a republic, Communist Party of India general secretary D. Raja said here on Friday.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS were trying to alter the Constitution and working against democratic norms and protocols, Mr. Raja claimed during an interaction with reporters.

The RSS’s plan was to foment clashes in the name of caste and religion and hatred among the people, Mr. Raja alleged and added that the country was facing huge challenges at the present juncture. The recent comments of a BJP national spokesperson on Prophet Mohamed had created ripples “across the world.” The image of the country had suffered huge damage due to the comments, with condemnation emanating from several countries, he said.

A question had arisen now as to whether India would continue as a secular and democratic nation, he said and emphasised the need to break the hold of the BJP-RSS combine if the country’s Constitution was to be protected and to save secularism and democracy. It was also essential to break the hold of the BJP-RSS combine if the country was to continue as a republic, he said.

Mr. Raja said discussions were on between secular parties and the Left parties as to who should be the next President of India in the wake of the date of election having been announced.