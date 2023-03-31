HamberMenu
CPI is firm on closure of TASMAC liquor outlets in a phased manner: Mutharasan

March 31, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State secretary of the Communist Party of India, R. Mutharasan on Friday said his party was firm in its stand that the TASMAC liquor outlets should be closed in a phased manner in Tamil Nadu. 

The party has been airing the demand through public meetings and party conferences, Mr. Mutharasan said.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchi, Mr. Mutharasan said the future of youth was being affected through consumption of liquor and the State government should take efforts to close the TASMAC liquor outlets gradually.

Replying to a query, Mr. Mutharasan said unemployment had emerged as one of the major issues in the country. The BJP-led government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to power in 2014 with the promise of providing two crore jobs every year.  The Centre has failed to kept its promise. On the contrary many employees were being sacked from the public and private sector, putting a question mark on their very livelihood, he charged. 

On the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, Mr.Mutharasan alleged the BJP wanted a Parliament without Opposition parties. According to him, the BJP was only carrying forward the agenda of the RSS. 

Unable to implement the promises it had made, the Centre was trying to divert attention from the public discontent by raking up communal issues, Mr. Mutharasan charged. 

