CPI hopes to continue its winning streak in Nagapattinam

March 13, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Nagapattinam

With the Nagapattinam Lok Sabha seat, a reserved constituency for SC, allotted to CPI in the DMK-led alliance for the coming parliamentary elections, the party cadre is hoping for a big win.

The grand old Communist party that is known for its historic peasant movements in delta districts, including Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur, is also the only party that has secured the highest number of wins since 1957 since the formation of the constituency.

Out of the 17 Lok Sabha elections here, the party has won seven times. Despite shifting party alliances in the past, both the CPI and the CPI (M) have maintained a relatively steady base here.

Party sources say the present MP M. Selvarasu, a four time MP from the constituency (1989, 1996, 1998, 2019), is known for having close ties with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, which is a key reason for the party retaining this seat.

S. Sambantham, party’s former district secretary, said, “We have a powerful alliance in place. In the constituency, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts have a total of six MLA seats and only two are with AIADMK. Both Communist parties have MLAs here - CPI in Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district and CPI(M) in Kilvelur in Nagapattinam district - and the rest are with the alliance parties. This will help us win easily.”

V. Selvaraj, Tiruvarur district secretary, said the party’s history of movements with the Dalits and working class section was unparalleled. “Our struggle against untouchability practice of Sanipal Savukkadi [an untouchability practice that was prevalent in the region], land reforms for the oppressed, movements for basic infrastructural needs and martyrs from our party for the people’s cause would tell tales of the party’s strength here. The Communist parties are committed to the people’s cause in this region. A natural appreciation for us is quite common” he said.

A party meeting of both districts headed by State president R. Mutharasan will be held in Tiruvarur to finalise the candidate on Thursday.