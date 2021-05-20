CPI for intensified initiatives in Budalur block

THANJAVUR

20 May 2021 21:07 IST

The Communist Party of India, Budalur Unit, has urged the State government to initiate steps on a war-footing to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the block.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, CPI(M) Budalur South Union secretary C.Basker said residents of several villages in Budalur Union had been affected by the viral infection. The government should conduct screening camps in the villages and identify the infected people at the earliest for provision of prompt medical care.

He also demanded that infrastructure facilities such as oxygen-support beds, separate wards, COVID Care Centre and screening centre be created at Government Taluk Headquarters Hospital at Budalur so that the affected people were not made to run from pillar to post to get admitted in oxygen-support wards at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital or other government hospitals.

The people in the block were suffering since beds in all private hospitals were also filling up fast, he added.