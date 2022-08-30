CPI flays ‘anti-people’ policies of Centre

Around 90 Communist Party of India cadre were arrested after they staged a picketing agitation in front of the post office at Teppakulam here on Tuesday condemning the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre for pursuing “anti-people” policies.

The cadre led by the party’s urban district secretary S. Siva came in a procession from the Nandhikoil street up to the Teppakulam post office where they staged the agitation.

The protesting party members condemned the BJP government for levying Goods and Services Tax on essential commodities, including rice and for the steep hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. They demanded the Centre to withdraw GST levied on essential commodities besides reducing the prices of fuel and cooking gas. They also demanded the Centre to withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill, besides seeking steps to control inflation.