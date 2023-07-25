CPI farmers wing’s plea to Cauvery Water Management Authority

July 25, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam of the Communist Party of India has appealed to Cauvery Water Management Authority to come to the rescue of T.N. delta farmers whose kuruai paddy was in danger of withering for want of water.

A team of its office-bearers led by State general secretary P. Masilamani met CWMA chairman Saumitra Kumar Haldar in New Delhi on July 25 along with Nagapattinam MP M. Selvaraj and narrated the pathetic conditions prevailing in the delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

In a memorandum submitted to the CWMA chairman, the Sangam pointed out that delta farmers took up kuruvai cultivation in about 5 lakh acres this season as the Tamil Nadu government lifted the shutters of the Mettur dam on the scheduled date of June 12.

At present, there was poor storage in Mettur dam since the Karnataka government had not released water due for the months of June and July, resulting in reduction of water supply in the channels in delta districts. Hence, the paddy crop was drying and getting burnt in many areas. The crops had been destroyed to an extent that even farm animals like cows, bulls and goats were unable to graze.

In order to save the standing kuruvai crop, the Sangam pleaded with CWMA to direct the Karnataka government to release 41 tmcft of water due for Tamil Nadu for the months of June and July, the memorandum added.

Stating that the CWMA chairman and other members heard the Sangam’s submission with diligence, Mr. Masilamani said it was made it clear to the Authority that the water due for June and July for Tamil Nadu should be released immediately when they (Authority) said that the two-month due could be released to Tamil Nadu by August end.

The Authority told the Sangam representatives that the Mekedatu dam construction proposal was not under their scrutiny now when the latter raised the issue, Mr. Masilamani added.