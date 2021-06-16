Tiruchirapalli

CPI demands steps to control fuel price

The Communist Party of India, Thanjavur Town Committee, has called upon the Centre and State government to bring down fuel prices and materials used in construction sector.

Resolutions to this effect was passed at the committee meeting held at the CPI office here on June 15. Office-bearers regretted the steep hike in prices of construction material during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing their concern over the cost of petrol, they urged the Centre and State to intervene and initiate steps to bring down the prices.


