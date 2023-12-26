CPI demands monthly payment of MNREGS wages

December 26, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Communist Party of India has demanded that the wages of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme be credited on the fifth day of every month in the bank account of individual beneficiaries.

A resolution in this regard was adopted at the 55th Keezhvenmani Massacre Memorial event held in Thanjavur on Monday.

The party said the wages under MNREGS was not being paid properly to the beneficiaries. It also demanded that the wages under the scheme enacted to provide for enhancement of livelihood security of households in rural areas, be increased to ₹600 a day.

In 2022-23 financial year, MNREGS beneficiaries in Thanjavur district received an average of ₹213 per day to ₹.249 per day though the Union Government had declared that ₹.281 per day as the notified wage rate for 2022-23, the resolution said.

The average wage distributed in 14 blocks in Thanjavur district stood at ₹213 in April, May, November and December in 2022, ₹.214 in June, July and October 2022, ₹.215 in August and September 2022, ₹.216 in January 2023, ₹233 in February 2023 and ₹.249 in March 2023, according to official statistics available on Union Ministry of Rural Development website.

Since the per day wage was determined based on the nature of work and the percentage of completion of the work by an individual per day, the wage remained at ₹200 per day in Orathanadu block and a high wage of ₹257 in Madukkur block during the last financial year.

Resolutions demanding the extending of MNREGS to urban areas and increasing the number of job days to 200 from the present 100 days were also passed at the meeting.