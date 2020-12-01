CPI, CPI(M) hold protest in Thanjavur

Agitation expresses solidarity with farmers protesting in Delhi.

CPI and CPI (M) cadre on Tuesday staged protests at various places in Thanjavur district urging the Centre to withdraw the new farm laws and expressing solidarity with farmers protesting in Delhi.

CPI (M) members resorted to picketing in front of the Thanjavur Head Post Office. The agitation was led by the party’s district executive committee member P. Senthil Kumar. Party district secretary G. Neelamegam, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam State secretary Sami Natarajan and others took part.

Slogans were raised during the agitation seeking withdrawal of the farm laws which the protesters said went against the farming community.

Police sources said 82 party members were arrested for resorting to the agitation.

Elsewhere in Thanjavur district, CPI members staged demonstrations at Ammapettai, Orathanadu, Thirukattupalli and other places.

A group of party cadre staged a demonstration on a paddy field at Ammapettai. They were led by party’s Ammapettai union secretary R. Senthilkumar. They rged the Central government to immediately accept the demands of the protesting farmers in New Delhi.