CPI condemns murder of party functionary

TIRUCHI

12 November 2021 18:34 IST

Communist Party of India cadre staged demonstrations in the city and at Tiruverumbur on the outskirts on Friday condemning the murder of the party’s union secretary N. Tamizharvan at Needamangalam in Tiruvarur district a couple of days ago.

The party's urban district secretary, A. K. Dravidamani, led the demonstration, which lasted for nearly an hour, near Anna statue in Chinthamani here. The demonstration at Tiruverumbur was led by the party’s Tiruverumbur union secretary, Pakkirisamy.

