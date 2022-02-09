CPI candidate assures flats for hut dwellers in Ward 15

The Communist Party of India nominee for Ward 15 in Thanjavur Corporation K.Kalyani (54) solicited votes of Konar Thottam hut dwellers in her favour by assuring them concrete dwelling units in the form of high-rise residential flats in the same area.

During her electioneering in Ward 15 on Tuesday, she was reminded of the efforts taken by the CPI a decade ago to provide electricity connections to around 80 huts in the area by the electors. Moved by their gesture, Ms.Kalyani assured them that if elected she would strive for the construction of residential flats for them in the same area by taking up this matter with the appropriate authorities.

Meanwhile, the DMK nominee for Ward number 15 in Mannargudi Municipality in Tiruvarur district, S.Ashokkumar assured that he would ensure quick disbursement of the benefits of welfare assistance schemes announced by the Chief Minister, M.K.Stalin. He said the parks in the area would be renovated.