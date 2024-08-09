GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI cadre stage protests demanding withdrawal of three new criminal laws

Published - August 09, 2024 06:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The CPI cadre staging a protest against the three new criminal laws in Tiruchi on Friday.

The CPI cadre staging a protest against the three new criminal laws in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

The cadre of the Communist Party of India (CPI) staged protests in different districts in the central region on Friday demanding withdrawal of the three new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. 

Attempts by the protesting CPI cadre in some districts to set afire copies of the new criminal laws were foiled by the police. In Tiruchi city, around 30 CPI cadre assembled at Kura Street in Woraiyur where they staged a protest.  Their attempt to burn the copies of the new laws were prevented by the police who arrested them. Elsewhere in Tiruchi district, the protests were organised at Kollidam and Uppiliyapuram. 

In the neighbouring Pudukottai district, around 60 CPI party members were arrested after their attempt to burn copies of the new criminal laws were thwarted by the police near the new bus stand at Pudukottai. The protesters were led by the party’s district secretary Sengodan.  All those arrested were later released. Protests were organised in Perambalur, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai towns, said the police sources.

