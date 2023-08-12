HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI cadre stage demonstrations demanding Cauvery water

August 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

CPI cadre on Saturday staged demonstrations at 10 places in Thanjavur district demanding immediate release of water into Cauvery river by the Karnataka government.

The demonstrators, who assembled before various Central government offices, raised slogans urging the Supreme Court and the Centre to exert pressure on the Karnataka government to release water from the KRS, Kabini, Hemavathi and Herangi dams in order to save the standing kuruvai crop in the delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

CPI Thanjavur North district secretary, M. A. Bharathi led the demonstration at Kumbakonam and South district secretary Muthu Uthirapathi led the demonstrators in Thanjavur. Similar demonstrations were held at Ammapettai, Papanasam, Thiruvaiyaru, Thiruppanandhal, Orathanadu, Pattukottai, Peravurani and Thogur in the district. A total of 400 people, including 50 women, were arrested and later released in the evening.

Similar demonstrations were organised by CPI district units of Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Cuddalore districts.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.