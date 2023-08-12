CPI cadre stage demonstrations demanding Cauvery water

August 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

CPI cadre on Saturday staged demonstrations at 10 places in Thanjavur district demanding immediate release of water into Cauvery river by the Karnataka government.

The demonstrators, who assembled before various Central government offices, raised slogans urging the Supreme Court and the Centre to exert pressure on the Karnataka government to release water from the KRS, Kabini, Hemavathi and Herangi dams in order to save the standing kuruvai crop in the delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

CPI Thanjavur North district secretary, M. A. Bharathi led the demonstration at Kumbakonam and South district secretary Muthu Uthirapathi led the demonstrators in Thanjavur. Similar demonstrations were held at Ammapettai, Papanasam, Thiruvaiyaru, Thiruppanandhal, Orathanadu, Pattukottai, Peravurani and Thogur in the district. A total of 400 people, including 50 women, were arrested and later released in the evening.

Similar demonstrations were organised by CPI district units of Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Cuddalore districts.