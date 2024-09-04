CPI cadre stage demonstration at Sengipatti

The cadre of the Communist Party of India on Wednesday staged a road roko at Sengipatti in support of demands of residents of Pudutheru, Royamundanpatti in Vendaiyampatti village panchayat, Budalur panchayat union.

The Pudutheru residents had been demanding drinking water facility, a separate burial ground and an approach road to the burial ground, sources said.

The demonstrators led by the party’s Budalur Union Secretary, R. Mugil, staged the demonstration at Sengipatti junction and raised slogans condemning the Budalur Tahsildar and the Block Development Officer for not fulfilling the assurance given by them at peace talks held earlier. The demonstrators carried an “effigy” on a catafalque.

