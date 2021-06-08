CPI cadre stage demo

THANJAVUR

08 June 2021 17:50 IST

CPI cadre on Tuesday staged demonstrations across Thanjavur district urging the Centre to ensure adequate supply of COVID 19 vaccines to Tamil Nadu as sought by the State government.

Holding the Centre responsible for the death of lakhs and lakhs of people during the second wave of COVID-19, they claimed that the Union government ignored the warning issued by WHO and, as a result, lakhs of people were made to wait for treatment at hospitals.

Condemning the Centre for its failure in ensure availability of liquid medical oxygen in adequate quantity, the demonstrators indicted it for the shortage of vaccines. They also condemned the Union government for not granting permission to the Tamil Nadu government to generate liquid medical oxygen and manufacture COVID-19 vaccines in the State.

The demonstrators raised slogans demanding immediate release of outstanding GST revenue due to the State and reduction in Central taxes on petrol and diesel to bring the retail price of petrol to ₹50 per litre and diesel to ₹40 per litre.

Similar demonstrations were held in Tiruchi, Pudukottai and other parts of central region.