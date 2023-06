June 26, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) in association with Sankara Nethralaya Eye hospital in Chennai organised a mega eye care camp at Panangudi in Nagapattinam district. The seven day free eye camp was inaugurated on Monday by Nagapattinam MP M. Selvarasu.

A press release from CPCL said it has planned to organise the eye screening camps in Nagore, Narimanam, Sikkal, Kilvelur and Nagapattinam in the upcoming days.

