CPCL expansion project: Villagers detained for trying to prevent officials from measuring land

Ninety villagers were detained by the police for preventing officials of the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL) from measuring lands in Narimanam and Panangudi for the refinery’s expansion project here on Saturday.

A section of villagers from three panchayats, including Panangudi, Narimanam, and Gopurajapuram in Nagapattinam district, have been on a hunger strike for the past 11 days demanding due compensation from the CPCL for all those affected by the land acquisition. The protesters tried to stop CPCL authorities from taking measurements at two places including Narimanam and Panangudi. The police secured the protesters and removed them from the spots.

The protesters have been demanding due Restoration and Rehabilitation (R and R) relief for the 642 acres acquired in 2020 by the CPCL for the project.

“We have been demanding due R and R for a long time. The CPCL without settling our dues started to measure our lands. We tried to stop it when police detained us,” said A. Sakthivel, secretary of the association of land owners fighting for the cause.

Mr. Sakthivel claimed hundreds of farmers and agricultural labourers have lost their livelihood without any compensation.

The district administration held peace talks with the protesters on March 7, but were unable to convince them to withdraw the stir. “We are committed to give due relief to eligible persons from the CPCL. The process is on,” a senior Revenue official said.