CPCL distributes AI-powered smart vision glasses to visually challenged persons at ORBIT

November 03, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The smart vision glass, connected to a mobile, can detect the objects in the surroundings through a high-definition camera and process them; it can alert the person through voice assistant

The Hindu Bureau

Arvind Kumar, managing director, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. distributing smart vision glasses to visually challenged persons at ORBIT in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) donated smart vision glasses to visually challenged persons at the Organisation for Rehabilitation of the Blind in Tiruchi (ORBIT) on Friday as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

CPCL managing director Arvind Kumar distributed the glasses to 28 workers at ORBIT and interacted with them.

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that the equipment, made by incorporating artificial intelligence (AI), will aid the visually challenged people in their day-to-day life and while handling machinery.

He hailed the dedication and hard work of ORBIT members and recalled that the products made by ORBIT were being used at the refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., the parent company of CPCL, at Paradip, Odisha.

Mohammed Ibrahim, regional manager, SHG Technologies, the company that made the smart vision glasses, said the AI-powered equipment, connected to a mobile, can detect the objects around the visually challenged persons through a high-definition camera and process them. The beneficiary will be informed about the object using a multilingual voice assistant, which can read sentences.

The Braille-coded touch keys enable visually challenged persons to select different modes in the smart glasses. The cost of each pair of glasses is ₹31,500.

