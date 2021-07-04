Cows, calves gifted to temple priests

Sixty cows and calves that were considered surplus in the ghoshala of Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple were on Sunday distributed free of cost to priests serving under ‘one kaala pooja’ scheme in village shrines under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

The cows and calves donated by devotees were gifted to the priests.

One cow and a calf each were given to a total of 30 beneficiaries at a programme organised at the integrated ghoshala in Kambarasampettai near here.

Srirangam MLA M. Palaniandi distributed the animals to the priests in the presence of Srirangam Temple Joint Commissioner/Executive Officer S. Marimuthu and others, temple authorities said.