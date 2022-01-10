Spike in cases continues in central region

The central region reported 697 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Two more patients, one each from Nagapattinam and Thanjavur, succumbed to the illness in the region, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of cases in Tiruchi and Thanjavur continued to register a marked increase. A total of 348 patients reported positive for the viral infection in Tiruchi, and 148 in Thanjavur.

Sixty-eight patients reported COVID-19 positive in Tiruvarur while 38 were recorded in Karur.

In Perambalur, 32 patients reported positive and in Pudukottai, 18. In Nagapattinam, 16 fresh cases were reported and in Ariyalur, 15. Mayiladuthurai registered 13 cases, the least in the region on Monday.