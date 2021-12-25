39 test positive in central region

25 December 2021 19:57 IST

TIRUCHI

Thirty-nine persons tested positive for COVID 19 in the central region on Saturday. Three more patients, two from Thanjavur and one from Tiruchi district, succumbed to the viral infection as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi reported the maximum number of 11 fresh cases on Saturday followed by 10 each in Thanjavur and Karur districts. Three persons tested positive in Tiruvarur and two each in Pudukottai and Perambalur district. One fresh case was reported in Ariyalur. Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai reported no fresh case.

Thanjavur had the maximum number of active cases with 138 persons under treatment, including those under home treatment, for the infection. Karur had 135 active cases, Tiruchi 132, Tiruvarur 42, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam 23 each, Perambalur 17, Mayiladuthurai 15 and Ariyalur 13.