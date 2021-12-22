Central districts report less cases

22 December 2021 20:42 IST

TIRUCHI

The central region reported 44 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. No death was reported. All nine districts in the central region reported less than 15 COVID-19 cases. A total of 12 patients reported positive for the viral infection in Karur, while both Thanjavur and Tiruchi reported 11 cases each. Six patients reported COVID-19 positive in Tiruvarur while three were reported in Pudukottai. Two patients contracted the infection in Nagapattinam. Meanwhile, three districts in the region - Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai district and Perambalur registered zero fresh cases.

